Florida teen fulfills dying wish, marries high school sweetheart

A Florida teenager with terminal cancer fulfilled his dying wish on Sunday and married his high school sweetheart after the local community rallied together to put together the special day.

Dustin Snyder, 19, of Valrico, Fla., who has been battling a rare cancer called synovial sarcoma since he was 18, married his girlfriend Sierra Siverio on Sunday. The ceremony at Big Red Barn in Plant City was organized within days after donations poured in from people nationwide, FOX13 reported.

“[All I want to do is say] 'I do' and [be] forever in love with Sierra and [be] with her for the rest of, as long as I have,” Snyder said.

Snyder and Siverio first met in middle school and reunited in high school. Snyder was diagnosed with cancer a day before his 18th birthday. He was initially told he was cancer-free following surgery and chemotherapy, but just three weeks ago he experienced pain and was rushed to the hospital, where he was told the cancer had returned.

Snyder was given just weeks to live, according to FOX13.

"The only treatment for this is removal and they can’t remove this," Cassandra Fondahn, Snyder’s mother, told FOX 13. “It’s been a rough road.”

Siverio stayed by Snyder’s side through his sickness.

“After my first surgery when she was there for me in the hospital for 10 days straight, didn’t ever leave. That’s when I knew she was the one,” Snyder said.

“That means everything to me,” Siverio told FOX 13. “I'm going to be there for him no matter what and I'm really excited for this opportunity.”

People donated everything from the rings to the wedding gown and venue.

LifePath Hospice worked to get the flowers and bridesmaids dresses, along with someone to provide drinks and a bar service.A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for the couple’s wedding. By Sunday, the campaign almost reach its $40,000 goal, with $39,567.

“I can’t believe the amount of people that have reached out to help,” Fondahn previously told WTSP. “It’s a lot of good and compassionate people.”

Siverio said she and Dustin would be together “no matter what, forever, in both of our hearts.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.