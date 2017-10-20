Oklahoma inmate suffered from 91-hour erection, lawsuit claims

A former Oklahoma inmate is suing for $5 million in a lawsuit that claims prison officials let him suffer in “unbearable pain,” after being denied treatment for an erection that lasted 91 hours.

Dustin Lance claims in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Muskogee that he suffered permanent injury in December 2016 when Pittsburg County jail officials ignored his pleas for medical help, Tulsa World reported.

Lance claims in the lawsuit that he took a pill offered to him by another inmate and let jail staff know the next day that he was reeling from “unbearable pain” being caused by the erection.

Instead of helping Lance, the suit claims, jail officials mocked him and did not transport him to a local hospital until four days after he swallowed the pill.

When the hospital indicated Lance needed to be transferred over to a urologist’s office for treatment, he was returned to the jail and was arranged to be released on his own recognizance due to “medical issues,” Tulsa World reported.

The lawsuit names police, government and medical individuals.

Lance is facing a misdemeanor charge of breaking and entering a dwelling without permission in a separate criminal case.