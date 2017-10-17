New mom who lost all her limbs after giving birth sues hospital

For this new mom, what were supposed to be the happiest days of her life quickly escalated into a terrifying ordeal that left her as a quadruple amputee.

Lindsey Hubley, from Canada, didn’t seem to face any complications when she gave birth in March, but just four days later she was back in the hospital battling a dangerous flesh-eating disease, according to CTV News.

The 33-year-old mom took legal action Wednesday against IWK Health Center and several doctors in Halifax, Nova Scotia, for alleged negligence.

Hubley said that she returned to the hospital with stomach pains the day after bringing her newborn son home.

Doctors, however, blamed the stomach ache on constipation and sent her home.

The next day, Hubley was rushed to the hospital and into emergency surgery for what was later diagnosed as an infection called necrotizing fasciitis.

Hubley has since undergone multiple surgeries, which included having her legs and arms amputated and a total hysterectomy.

“Having her watch the two of us leave and her sitting there for the rest of the night by herself in the hospital is absolutely tortuous,” her fiance Matt Sampson told CTV News. “If it was just feet, it would be one thing. If it was just arms, it would be another thing. But there’s about nine different things we’re dealing with.”

Seven months later, Hubley said she remains mostly bedridden at a medical center.

Her lawyer claimed in the suit that the traumatic episode was one that could have been avoided.

“Our allegations are that had she been properly assessed when she presented at the hospital… a substantial part of the damage, if not all of it, could have been prevented,” her lawyer Ray Wagner told the Canadian Press.

