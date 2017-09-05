7-year-old with terminal cancer wants to swim with mermaids

A 7-year-old girl who has been battling cancer since she was 3 has a list of things she would like to see and do as she enters hospice care. Karma Lilly Little, of Danville, Georgia, was recently given between three and six months to live by her care teams in New York and Georgia, and has her heart set on swimming with mermaids, meeting Taylor Swift and hunting for treasure, 13WMAZ reported.

Little, who was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma, also wants to see the Northern Lights, pet a sloth, ride in a hot air balloon and go to the beach.

“Being given a timeframe makes this nightmare a harsh reality for our family,” Little’s parents wrote Aug. 20, on the “Believe in Karmiracles” Facebook page. “And it’s unbearable to image our world without Karma. But we are still clinging to HOPE. A cure. Praying for Karma’s miracle.”

A follow-up post written on Sept. 4 explained that Little has undergone more than 30 rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and eight major surgeries as well as numerous experimental Phase 1 clinical trials.

“We have EXHAUSTED all effective options. So please don’t suggest options making this difficult time even more stressful; because I promise we have tried it,” the post said. “Please just pray. Pray for peace. Pray for comfort. Pray we enjoy what time we have left with Karma because it’s truly up to God and Karma. Thank you again for loving our family even in the darkest times.”

Several of Little’s bucket list items have been scheduled, including swimming with mermaids, finding pearls, taking an airplane ride, completing a treasure hunt, visiting the Redwood Forest and others. The family has asked for donations to help with related travel expenses.