Mom dies after giving birth to twins following dad's gunshot death

Three young siblings are being cared for by family members after both parents tragically died just weeks apart. On July 11, Jevaughn Suckoo, 26, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in West Palm Beach, CBS 12 reported. Three days later, his girlfriend, Stephanie Caceres, gave birth to twins, but developed fatal complications stemming from the delivery.

In addition to the newborns, named Jevaughn Jr., and Lailah, the couple leaves behind a 21-month-old daughter.

“I think right now we’re just very focused on the children, making sure that they’re OK,” Joni Saunders, Suckoo’s aunt, told CBS 12.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Caceres, 24, developed an infection after giving birth and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Like everything Stephanie did in life, she battled hard for 10 days. On July 26th, the almighty also decided to call to heaven another angel,” the post read.

The fundraiser, which was established on July 27, has raised more than $14,000 to go toward caring for the couple’s children.