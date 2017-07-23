Texas man loses more than 200 pounds to join Army

A Texas man lost more than 200 lbs so he could join the U.S. Army, KTAB reported.

William Guinn Jr., of Abilene, was tired of being overweight in February 2016 and went to a gym, according to the July 14 report. He reportedly went from 460 lbs to 230 lbs.

“Just dieting, eating right, and gym 6 days a week and very active i manage to lose 211 pounds all thanks to planet fitness,” Guinn wrote in an April Facebook post, which said he started losing weight at 456 lbs.

“I do see a change,” he wrote at the time.

WISCONSIN BOY WITH RARE DISEASE SWORN IN AS POLICE OFFICER IN NEW JERSEY BEACH TOWN

One of Guinn’s biggest motivating factors was to join the military and follow his grandparents' footsteps, according to KTAB. It reported Guinn was sworn into the Army this month.