Pastor and wife whose sons were killed in car accident welcome twin boys

A North Carolina couple whose toddler son and unborn child were tragically killed in a car accident has welcomed twin boys, each named after their deceased brothers. Gentry Eddings, a pastor in Ballantyne, and his wife Hadley, made headlines in May 2015 after they publicly forgave Matthew Deans, whose truck rear-ended their vehicle in the fatal crash, WCOS reported.

Their 2-year-old son, Dobbs, was killed by the impact, and Hadley, who was pregnant with the couple’s son Reed at the time, underwent an emergency C-section but the baby died a few days later.

In January, the couple shared with their Forest Hill Church that they were expecting twins. The church’s director of communications announced that the babies, Isiah Dobbs and Amos Reed, were born on Monday, WCOS reported.

“We are thrilled for Gentry and Hadley and are continually amazed at how God continues to redeem their story,” Stacey Martin said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “From the tragic loss of their son, Dobbs and Reed to the remarkable birth of their twins, Isaiah and Amos – God is creating beauty from ashes. And we – along with the Eddings and Reed families – give Him all the glory.”