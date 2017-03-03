Zara slammed for using 2 thin models in 'Love Your Curves' campaign

Angry shoppers have slammed Zara for using two thin models to promote its denim line for fuller-figured women.

Dear @zara, we heard you are in desperate need of curvy models. May we offer our assistence? #loveyourcurves CC @MuireannO_C pic.twitter.com/p1RU7p5zCY — Kita van Slooten (@kitavanslooten) March 2, 2017

The advert, which reads "Love Your Curves," features a slender brunette and a slim blonde model wearing the high-street brand’s curve jeans.

I assume Zara is doing irony. pic.twitter.com/8BAomw5Yy8 — Just John (@emptyjamjar) February 28, 2017

Irish radio personality Muireann O’Connell spotted the poster in a store in Dublin, before tweeting her fury to her thousands of online followers, The Sun reported.

She wrote: “You have got to be s****ing me, Zara.”

In another tweet, she added that it was the fault of the marketers, not the models in the photo.

“Can I just say, this has nothing to with the models. It’s the marketeers that have distorted their image & f***ed up.”

She later added: “How didn’t anyone on their marketing team go … ‘Lads, lads, how about we don’t p*** people off?’”

It has since been liked by 17,000 people and retweeted over 8,500 times, with several Twitter users voicing their outrage at the fashion retailer.

