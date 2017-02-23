'Third wheel' woman is a hero to singles everywhere

A woman has become a hero to singles everywhere after documenting her life as a “third wheel."

Congrats to Henry and Hero! #thirdwheel #thirdwheeling #wedding A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

Instagram account Third Wheel Extravaganza shares photos posted by an anonymous joker who goes around photobombing cute-couple moments while keeping a stony-faced expression.

Her bio reads: “Ah, love. It makes the world go round. Unless you’re me.

“Then you just lurk in the background of cute couples, but hey.”

Third wheel: study time edition... #thirdwheel A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

And it seems the humorous singleton just can’t escape the never-ending kisses and hugs from lovers staring dreamily into their beloved’s eyes.

From out shopping to in her own kitchen, this girl just can’t seems unable to shake a plague of lovey-dovey duos wherever she goes.

Thankful for third wheeling. A post shared by Third Wheel Extravaganza (@thirdwheelextravaganza) on Nov 24, 2016 at 7:19pm PST

But, her Instagram has gone down a storm with those who feel the same way and she now has over 1,000 followers on the app.

