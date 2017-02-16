Couples are freezing their private parts for better sex

Can freezing your privates heat up your sex life?

Cryotherapy UK, in Manchester, England is offering a service called “Love Mist,” which involves freezing men and women’s private parts to boost their endorphins and sex drive, the Sun reported.

The results come from cryotherapy, wherein extremely cold air is applied to certain parts of the body to reportedly increase blood flow and reduce signs of aging by healing damaged tissues. Some experts say cryotherapy, which involves air as cool as -264 degrees Fahrenheit, can even heal injuries in athletes.

To administer the cool air, Cryotherapy UK blasts chilly vapor over customers’ genitals through a liquid nitrogen tank. The Sun reported the 30-minute treatment costs about about $50 USD.

Couples get fired up “when the sub-zero temperature covers the skin, the sudden drop in heat stimulates the temperature receptors,” according to the Sun. Next, the brain signals the rest of the body’s blood vessels to begin what’s reportedly called “vasoconstriction,” a process that increases blood flow and causes endorphin levels to skyrocket. Endorphins are thought to increase energy and help induce arousal.

While celebrities like Chelsea Handler, Mandy Moore and Lindsay Lohan are reportedly fans of the alternative treatment, some experts argue it’s just too new to know its risks at this stage. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t cleared any cryotherapy devices for medical purposes, Deborah Kotz, an FDA spokeswoman, told TODAY.

In October 2015, Fox News reported on a 24-year-old Nevada woman who died reportedly after freezing to death in a cryotherapy chamber at an unlicensed spa.