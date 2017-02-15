7 foods probably already in your kitchen that can help fight wrinkles

You may be closer than you think to the secret behind ageless beauty. In fact, the solution likely already lies within your cabinets, fridge, or in your fruit bowl.

“When it comes to keeping your skin healthy, the statement, ‘You are what you eat’ comes to mind,” Molly Morgan, R.D., owner of Vesal, New York-based Creative Nutrition Solutions, told Fox News. “The nutrients in foods can nourish your skin from the inside-out and help to keep your skin looking its best.”



Here are Morgan’s picks for simple foods that can help fight wrinkles naturally — plus, some tips for how to incorporate them into your diet: