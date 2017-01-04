A 6-year-old boy who was adopted at birth and uses sign language to communicate has found an ally in a deaf Boxer that his family has been fostering. Brandi Guillet, the unidentified boy’s mother, shared a photo of the two snuggled on the couch with the Facebook group, Deaf Dogs Rock.

“We are fostering a beautiful deafie boxer girl (soon to be adopted!),” Guillet wrote in part on Sunday’s post. “She is amazing with my son. She is the most gentle, loving girl ever. The most BEAUTIFUL part of this adoption is my son and his dog can actually talk to each other!”

The post, which has garnered nearly 1,000 likes since being posted Jan. 1, has received messages of support from other deaf dog owners. Guillet also encouraged others to adopt deaf dogs and said the family has been “blessed” with their pet, Ellie.