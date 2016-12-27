A Georgia couple who used to struggle to get out of bed have worked to lose a combined 400 pounds, and said 2017 may be their best year yet as their lifestyle changes have given them more energy than they’ve had in years.

“I’m excited,” Wendy Weaver, who along with her husband, Wendell, has been working out at Dacula Fitness in Dacula Georgia, told Fox 5 Atlanta. “If I can motivate one person to get off the couch and get healthy, that’s what it’s for.”

Wendell, who was nearing 500 pounds when he sought help from Scott Green in May 2015, said he couldn’t do anything when his fitness journey began, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“I walked in there and said, ‘Scott, I need help. I need help,’” he told the news station. “The first time he had me do jumping jacks I thought I was going to die.”

Within the first 100 days he had dropped 89 pounds, which inspired Wendy to join him. Before her weight loss, Wendy said she had not been living.

Wendell told the news station he got a reality check when he started a new job on the night shift. He regained 30 of the 200 pounds he had lost and realized it would take work to keep the weight off. He has since started eating healthier and works out three times a week.

“I know how to get there, and I know what to do,” he told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Wendy, who has lost 216 pounds in 15 months of working out, said she hated who she was before she made her lifestyle changes, and once she started losing weight she found motivation to keep going.

“I’m proud of myself,” she told Fox 5 Atlanta.