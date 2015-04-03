6 no-equipment cardio moves that tighten and tone your butt

Dancing at 305 Fitness—a hugely popular dance-cardio studio in New York City and Washington, D.C., complete with live deejays and party lights—isn't just about shaking what you've got. It's about mixing high-intensity cardio and strength moves for a fun, effective workout. This routine focuses on tightening and toning your butt while working your entire body. Plus! See the step-by-step guide to each move.

Your trainer: Sadie Kurzban, a Brown University graduate who founded 305 Fitness when she was just 23.

Do this: Three times a week to your favorite upbeat, high-tempo playlist. The first few times through you'll build muscle memory. Don't worry if it feels awkward; that's normal. You're still getting a great workout!

1. Latin Side Step

Stand with feet together, arms at sides. Step right foot to right as you turn ankle out while raising arms in front of you to shoulder height and shifting weight to right hip (as shown). Bring right foot back to center. Repeat to left for 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 10 reps.

Works inner and outer thighs

More: Up Your Metabolism With These 10 Superstar Foods

2. The Bird

Stand with feet together, arms crossed over chest. Bend knees so thighs are parallel to floor. Step right, splaying knees and opening arms like a bird's wings (as shown). Stand up quickly; repeat in opposite direction for 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 8 reps.

Works upper back, glutes, legs

MORE: The One Food Nutritionists Eat Every Single Day

3. Plié Jump

Stand with feet together, hands at sides. Jump feet out as far as possible, touching right hand to floor and raising left arm up and behind you (as shown). Jump back to start. Repeat on opposite side for 1 rep. Do 2 sets of 20 reps.

Works glutes, quads

4. High Kick

Stand with feet hip-width apart, hands at sides. Swing arms to ceiling, then kick left leg as high as you can while thrusting arms down to sides (as shown). Repeat with right leg for 1 rep. Do 2 sets of 20 reps.

Works shoulders, core, glutes, hamstrings

More: The 10 Best Stretches For Better Flexibility

5. Swing and Tap

Stand with feet hip-width apart, left hand on hip and right hand at side. Place weight on left leg, lifting right foot off floor (as shown) to the beat as right hand swings up and out for 1 rep. Do 8 reps; switch sides; repeat. Do 3 sets.

Works inner and outer thighs, calves

More: The 10 Best Stretches For Better Flexibility

6. Stairmaster

Start in a high lunge, right foot forward. Balance on right foot as you lift left knee toward chest while swinging right arm up and left arm back (as shown). Tap left toes behind you for 1 rep. Do 20 reps; switch sides; repeat. Do 3 sets.

Works back, glutes

More: 6 Moves To Resize Your Butt and Thighs