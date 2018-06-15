Michigan fisherman sets new record with 48-pound black buffalo fish

A fisherman in Michigan broke the state record after catching a massive black buffalo fish.

Brandonn Kramer was bowfishing on the Grand River May 25 around 11:30 p.m. when he hooked the fish, The Detroit News reported.

MUSLIM FAMILY CLAIMS RED LOBSTER EMPLOYEES DISCRIMINATED AGAINST THEM OVER RAMADAN REQUESTS

With help from his friend, Shawn Grawbarger, Kramer was able to reel in the 46.54-pound, 39.75-inch record-breaking catch.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources confirmed the record Thursday on social media.

The previous record was set in 2015 with a black buffalo measuring 44.54 pounds and 38.5 inches, caught in the same area in Ottawa County.

EASY TIPS TO GRILL BEER CAN CHICKEN

"Might be a good area to try fishing if you're a record seeker," DNR wrote on the Facebook post.

In Michigan, records for fish are set by weight only, and the identification has to be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The fish also need to be weighed on a commercial scale, like those found at a grocery store or meat market, and the business name where it was done must be included in the entry, according to the DNR website.