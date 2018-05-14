Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fishing

Rescue crew seen airlifting fisherman bitten by shark in dramatic video

By John Bett, SWNS | Fox News
close
British coastguard rushed to rescue a 21-year-old fisherman who was bitten by a shark that he was trying to haul back into the ocean. Video

Watch: British coast guard rescue shark bite victim

British coastguard rushed to rescue a 21-year-old fisherman who was bitten by a shark that he was trying to haul back into the ocean.

This dramatic video shows the coastguard hauling a British fisherman to safety after he was bitten by a shark.

The victim, aged 21, was bitten on the leg by a porbeagle shark after it was hauled onto the vessel 'Govenek of Ladram' in one of their fishing nets.

The vessel is based out of Newlyn, Cornwall.

shark bite swns

The fisherman's vessel, called "Govenek of Ladram," had hauled in the shark in one of its nets.  (Maritime & Coastguard Agency/SWNS)

MAN SUES CRUISE LINER AFTER BURN LEAVES SKIN 'JUST HANGING OFF'

After sterilizing and dressing the leg wound, the fishing crew alerted HM Coastguard by VHF radio asking for medical assistance.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Newquay, Cornwall, was then sent to the 75-foot vessel, which was positioned 107 nautical miles west of Land's End.

Paramedic winchman Julian 'Bungi' Williams was lowered to the vessel, and praised the quick actions of the crew for treating the wounds.

This dramatic video shows the coastguard hauling a British fisherman to safety after he was bitten by a shark. See SWNS story SWSHARK; The casualty, aged 21, was bitten on the leg by a porbeagle shark after it was hauled onto the vessel 'Govenek of Ladram' in one of their fishing nets. The vessel is based out of Newlyn, Cornwall. After sterilising and dressing the leg wound, the fishing crew alerted HM Coastguard by VHF radio asking for medical assistance.

A winchman was lowered to the boat to retrieve the injured angler from the 75-foot vessel.  (Maritime & Coastguard Agency/SWNS)

This dramatic video shows the coastguard hauling a British fisherman to safety after he was bitten by a shark. See SWNS story SWSHARK; The casualty, aged 21, was bitten on the leg by a porbeagle shark after it was hauled onto the vessel 'Govenek of Ladram' in one of their fishing nets. The vessel is based out of Newlyn, Cornwall. After sterilising and dressing the leg wound, the fishing crew alerted HM Coastguard by VHF radio asking for medical assistance.

The crew of the helicopter has praised the fishermen on the boat for attending to the injured man's wound before they arrived.  (Maritime & Coastguard Agency/SWNS)

SHARK WRANGLER CATCHES 12-FOOT HAMMERHEAD, GETS MORE ATTENTION FOR HIS ABS

"The crew had done a really good job of dressing the wounds before we arrived which meant that we were able to save time getting the [fisherman] to Treliske hospital.

"We understand that the porbeagle shark was on the deck when the incident happened, but as the crew were attempting to put it back in the sea one of the fisherman was bitten in the process."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Alex Grieg, senior maritime operations officer for HM Coastguard, similary extended his thanks.

This dramatic video shows the coastguard hauling a British fisherman to safety after he was bitten by a shark. See SWNS story SWSHARK; The casualty, aged 21, was bitten on the leg by a porbeagle shark after it was hauled onto the vessel 'Govenek of Ladram' in one of their fishing nets. The vessel is based out of Newlyn, Cornwall. After sterilising and dressing the leg wound, the fishing crew alerted HM Coastguard by VHF radio asking for medical assistance.

The fisherman, 21, is said to be recovering at Royal Cornwall Hospital, or Treliske hospital, in Treliske, Truro.  (Maritime & Coastguard Agency/SWNS)

"Thanks to the efforts of the crew onboard and their swift actions in treating the wounds and contacting us, we were able to arrange the evacuation of the crew member promptly and get him to hospital.

"We understand the fisherman is still in hospital and wish him a speedy recovery."