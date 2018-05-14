Rescue crew seen airlifting fisherman bitten by shark in dramatic video

This dramatic video shows the coastguard hauling a British fisherman to safety after he was bitten by a shark.

The victim, aged 21, was bitten on the leg by a porbeagle shark after it was hauled onto the vessel 'Govenek of Ladram' in one of their fishing nets.

The vessel is based out of Newlyn, Cornwall.

After sterilizing and dressing the leg wound, the fishing crew alerted HM Coastguard by VHF radio asking for medical assistance.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Newquay, Cornwall, was then sent to the 75-foot vessel, which was positioned 107 nautical miles west of Land's End.

Paramedic winchman Julian 'Bungi' Williams was lowered to the vessel, and praised the quick actions of the crew for treating the wounds.

"The crew had done a really good job of dressing the wounds before we arrived which meant that we were able to save time getting the [fisherman] to Treliske hospital.

"We understand that the porbeagle shark was on the deck when the incident happened, but as the crew were attempting to put it back in the sea one of the fisherman was bitten in the process."

Alex Grieg, senior maritime operations officer for HM Coastguard, similary extended his thanks.

"Thanks to the efforts of the crew onboard and their swift actions in treating the wounds and contacting us, we were able to arrange the evacuation of the crew member promptly and get him to hospital.

"We understand the fisherman is still in hospital and wish him a speedy recovery."