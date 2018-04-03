National park webcam catches bear awakening from hibernation

Everyone has mornings when getting out of bed seems impossible, making one black bear's sleepy awakening all the more relatable.

Staffers at Glacier National Park in Montana recently shared a video to Facebook of a black bear waking up from hibernation in a hollow cottonwood tree. Caught by a park webcam, the sleepy mammal was actually perched about 100 feet in the air despite first appearances, the Whitefish Pilot reports.

Though officials couldn't identify the bear's gender from the distant view, they did confirm that this particular creature was first spotted on March 23. Male bears typically are the first to awaken from hibernation around mid-March, with females and cubs following from late March on, according to the black bear’s official National Park Service page.

After over 82,000 views and 4,300 reactions poured in regarding the cute clip, Glacier National Park reps uploaded another video the following day of the cozy critter looking around and stretching in the tree, apparently getting used to the spring sunshine.

“Have you ever had one of those days where no matter how hard you try you just can't find a comfortable position to sleep?” the video's captioned quipped.

Great outdoors fans eager to catch more springtime wildlife activity can follow Glacier National Park’s webcams online and explore the “the vast diversity of landscapes found in Glacier” from the comforts of thier very own homes.

