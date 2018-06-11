Domino's employee fired after reportedly calling customer N-word

A Domino’s customer claims the store manager called him the N-word after a misplaced order led to an argument between the two.

Marlon Robinson took cell phone video of the altercation between him and the pizza chain employee, which took place May 5. The encounter became heated after Robinson confronted the store manager over his misplaced pizza order.

According to Yechezkel Rodal, Robinson’s attorney, he had ordered pizza in Pembroke Pines, Fla. on the Domino’s app, but it was sent to the wrong location.

WENDY'S, DENNY'S AND MORE TROLLING IHOP OVER BURGER ANNOUNCEMENT

When he called the store, an employee named Amy apologized for the mix up and told him she would send his order to the correct location and give him 50 percent off for the trouble.

After about two hours of waiting, Robinson’s food still hadn’t shown up, so he decided to drive to the store with his two daughters to pick up the food.

When he arrived at Domino’s, Robinson claims the manager was unwilling to honor the discount he’d been promised from the other location.

Robinson, who claims he’s dealt with mistreatment and racism at Domino’s in the past, then began filming the encounter.

“You’re the manager, I’m the customer. Act accordingly,” he’s heard telling the employee.

“I ain’t your friend! You don’t talk to me like that!” he continues.

The argument between the two men gets heated, and when Robinson hands over his money to pay, the employee throws his pizza boxes on the ground. It is then that the employee reportedly called Robinson the N-word, so he asked for his money back and left.

Robinson told WSVN he wants people to know what happened in order to hold the store accountable. “I don’t want it to happen to me or to anybody else,” he said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Rodal said Domino’s gave Robinson $100 gift card but never directly apologized.

“This is about doing the right thing,” he told Fox News.

The employee who argued with Robinson has since been fired and a Domino’s spokesperson released the following statement to WSVN: “The team at Domino’s is mortified by the behavior of the employee, who has been terminated. Behavior such as that has no place in our brand. We are sincerely sorry that this occurred.”