Philadelphia Wendy’s drive-thru worker attacked by wrench-wielding man in Batman shirt

Philadelphia police are searching for a wrench-wielding, Batman-tee clad man that recently attacked a Wendy’s worker and threatened to break into the fast-food restaurant with the weapon.

On Aug. 6, just before 2 a.m., authorities say a man tried to order from the Wendy’s drive-thru window at 2940 Fox St.

ARKANSAS MCDONALD'S WORKER FIRED AFTER ALLEGEDLY FLINGING HOT GREASE AT CUSTOMER’S FACE

After one staffer had difficulty hearing the man’s order, another staffer got involved and attempted to take the order. The suspect, evidently angered by the situation, began cursing and drove around, before exiting his vehicle and spitting on one of the employees, Fox 29 reported. The employees proceeded to lock the drive-thru window, and the suspect continued to scream, spit and bang on the window.

Moments later, the suspect, who authorities have since described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium complexion, beard, thin hair on top and athletic, proceeded to return to the window with a large socket wrench and threatened to break in.

Soon after, the man returned to his vehicle and fled the area.

KANSAS CHICK-FIL-A BARRING 'PROFESSIONAL CAMPERS' FROM SCORING FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR

Now, the Philadelphia Police Department’s Northwest Detective Division is urging anyone with information on the suspect to come forward. The man wearing a dark T-shirt with a Batman logo on the front and dark shorts at the time of the attack.

He was seen driving an “older model silver Buick sedan,” Fox 29 reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

