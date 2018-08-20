Colorado woman handling dog that attacked restaurant customer turns herself in

A Colorado woman caring for a foster dog who bit a woman in the face on a restaurant patio turned herself in to police Friday, weeks after the incident.

Surveillance video of the Aug. 7 attack shows a husky-type dog mingling with several people in the outdoor dining area of Rockabillies restaurant in Arvada.

The woman responsible for the dog can be seen sitting at a table while another woman nearby pets the animal. The dog seems fine until the woman goes to pet him again and he snaps, biting her near her eye.

The dog’s caretaker rushes over to the woman who got attacked, then runs into the restaurant, comes back out and grabs her belongings and the dog before rushing off.

It took local authorities until Friday to identify the woman, who turned herself in to the Arvada Police Department, CBS Denver reported.

She also brought the dog, which she’d been fostering for about a month, with her, so officials could check the status of his vaccinations.

The woman who was attacked required eye surgery, but is now recovering and is expected to regain full vision, police told The Denver Channel.

After the incident, the restaurant owners posted a sign that reads: "Due to liability of this establishment, no dogs on the patio. Thanks," according to the Channel.

Police said the woman caring for the dog will get a citation and appear in court next week, CBS reported. It’s unclear at this time what will happen to the dog.