New Orleans bartender attacks woman who spanked her in viral video

A Louisiana bartender has gone viral for attacking a woman who slapped her behind without consent while the bartender was pouring a shot of whiskey into a customer’s mouth.

Spirits on Bourbon in New Orleans is known for its iconic red barber chair, where customers are allowed to sit and have a shot poured into their mouth. In the chair, built on a stage to honor Edward DeBoire, who originally owned the bar before meeting a “tragic death” at 33, was where the now viral incident happened.

While the unnamed waitress was pouring the shot into the thirsty customer’s mouth, a female spectator walked up and slapped her on the butt.

In the video, the waitress turns around and slaps the woman in the face over the unsolicited spank and then continues to attack her.

After the bouncer kicks the stunned woman out, the waitress goes back and finishes her routine – which involves pouring the shot and then shoving the customer’s face in between her cleavage and shimmying.

The video, which was posted by Tyler Gamble, has been viewed nearly 10 million times and has garnered many responses -- most siding with the bartender for how she handled the situation.

Spirits on Bourbon did not immediately return a request for comment.