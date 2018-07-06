'Colonel Sanders' appearing on 'General Hospital' in honor of National Fried Chicken Day

Even though he runs the very real risk of a soap opera character throwing a drink in his face and ruining his nice white suit, "Colonel Sanders" is appearing on Friday’s episode of “General Hospital” to promote his fried chicken.

First teased in late June on KFC’s official Twitter account, the Colonel (speaking through his current iteration, as played by George Hamilton) began by live-tweeting episodes of the ABC soap, with messages aimed at characters including Jason, Michael and Nelle.

CHICK-FIL-A HOLDS LEAD AS TOP FAST FOOD RESTAURANT FOR THIRD YEAR

Days later, the “Colonel” finally revealed news that he would be living his boyhood dream of appearing on “General Hospital” on July 6, aka National Fried Chicken Day.

In the days since, photos of George Hamilton — or should we say Colonel Sanders — palling around on the set, and posing with cast member Nancy Lee Grahn have surfaced.

General Hospital also teased its mystery guest on June 3, seemingly unaware that the cat was already out of the metaphorical fried-chicken bucket.

SOUTH AFRICA POKES FUN AT SOCCER STAR'S OVER-THE-TOP FOULS IN AD CAMPAIGN

Colonel Sanders will also have a more prominent role in Friday’s episode than simply serving as a celebrity cameo. According to press materials, Hamilton/Sanders will be flexing his “computer coding skills” and enlisting the character of Maxie in “a favor involving his 11 secret herbs and spices."

Sanders' episode of "General Hospital" is slated to air at 2 p.m. EST on ABC. And no, not in some sort of alternate universe, but rather the one we all currently inhabit.