Boy calls 911 because parents served him salad

This kid really hates salad.

A 12-year-old boy from Halifax, Nova Scotia, was so unhappy when his parents served him up a leafy dinner last week that he made his displeasure known — by calling 911.

When the cops did not respond to his emergency in a timely fashion, he called again, just to reiterate how much he hates crunching on a bowl of raw, tossed vegetables.

As CBC News reports, the Canadian police did eventually arrive at his door.

They did not, however, intervene on the quality and substance of the family’s dinner. Rather, they used the unexpected house call as an opportunity to educate the boy about the appropriate uses of 911.

“Hopefully this will be a learning lesson,” Cpl. Dal Hutchinson told CBC News.

Meanwhile, the kid’s parents were reportedly “not impressed” by their son’s over-the-top cry for help.

But was it a Caeser or a Waldorf? Sadly, Hutchinson had very little to say about the composition of the salad.

“Obviously [it was] one to dislike because he called 911.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.