Waffle House customers handcuffed over 50-cent price dispute

Two black customers were reportedly handcuffed after complaining to Waffle House employees that they were overcharged.

The Florida employees allegedly called the police after the couple “refused to pay for a $1.50 overcharge on an orange juice that was listed at $1 on the menu,” Intercept columnist Shaun King wrote on Facebook.

King shared a video of the police body camera footage, stating the couple was “arrested for theft and trespassing,” though he claims the pair never received the food and left money on the counter during the dispute.

The Waffle House employees, King wrote, called police after the customer demanded to talk to management.

In the body camera footage, the officer asks the couple to come outside while they are still arguing with the wait staff.

Once outside, the couple tries to explain the issue with the bill, to which the police officer says they have to pay or they will be arrested for theft.

The pair are eventually handcuffed, but both were released without being charged with anything. The pair paid for their meals, Business Insider reported, but the woman returned to Waffle House later and received a full refund.

Waffle House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This incident comes a month after a video of police choking a black Waffle House patron went viral on social media.

In April, another incident made headlines when a black customer claimed she was locked out of Waffle House while white customers were allowed to eat.