Anthony Bourdain's death: Celebrity chefs 'in complete shock'

The restaurant world mourned the loss of chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain following his reported suicide Friday morning.

CNN confirmed news that Bourdain, 61, was found unresponsive by close friend and French chef Eric Ripert in a hotel in France. The network said he was working on an upcoming episode of his show “Anthony Bourdain: Parks Unknown.”

Celebrity chefs and industry insiders reacted with shock to news of Bourdain’s passing, with Food Network personailty Michael Symon being among the first to share his feelings on Twitter.

"RIP Tony Bourdain ...Wtf ...in complete shock ... loss for words," Symon wrote Friday morning.

Food Network's Tyler Florence added simply that he was "shattered" by the news.

Celebrity baker and "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro also wrote that he was "gutted" by the news, and referred those in need of help to the number of a suicide hotline.