IHOP says it's changing iconic name; pancake lovers flip out

The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) is getting ready for a new name.

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” the restaurant chain said on Twitter Monday. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb.”

The tweet has sparked thousands of comments on the social media platform.

In the lead-up to next week’s reveal, IHOP also tweeted a poll, asking, “IHOb? What could it b?”

People can vote for one of four options: biscuits, bacon, butternut squash and barnacles.

However, that hasn't stopped Twitter users from weighing in with other ideas.

“Blueberries?” a user asked the chain.

“Blueberries, bacon, breakfast... There are so many possi-b-ilities,” IHOP responded.

“Burritos I called it years ago,” a different person tweeted.

“Nope, keep guessing!” the company wrote back, shooting down the idea.

IHOP also had a message for a user who said it's “breakfast.”

“o-b-viously you should come back on 6/11 to see what it’s gonna b,” it said.

“Burgers,” another person declared.

IHOP’s reply? “but it could b anything... you'll just have to stay tuned!”

Someone else chimed in, "100% international house of barbecue, it is going to be BARBECUED pancakes."

"whoaaa there," IHOP tweeted.

The move isn't a joke, a company rep told the New York Post.

IHOP did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

