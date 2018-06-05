IHOP says it's changing iconic name; pancake lovers flip out
The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) is getting ready for a new name.
“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” the restaurant chain said on Twitter Monday. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb.”
The tweet has sparked thousands of comments on the social media platform.
In the lead-up to next week’s reveal, IHOP also tweeted a poll, asking, “IHOb? What could it b?”
People can vote for one of four options: biscuits, bacon, butternut squash and barnacles.
However, that hasn't stopped Twitter users from weighing in with other ideas.
“Blueberries?” a user asked the chain.
“Blueberries, bacon, breakfast... There are so many possi-b-ilities,” IHOP responded.
“Burritos I called it years ago,” a different person tweeted.
“Nope, keep guessing!” the company wrote back, shooting down the idea.
IHOP also had a message for a user who said it's “breakfast.”
TWITTER REACTS AFTER NECCO CANDY COMPANY IS SAVED BY SAME PEOPLE WHO REVIVED HOSTESS
“o-b-viously you should come back on 6/11 to see what it’s gonna b,” it said.
“Burgers,” another person declared.
IHOP’s reply? “but it could b anything... you'll just have to stay tuned!”
Someone else chimed in, "100% international house of barbecue, it is going to be BARBECUED pancakes."
"whoaaa there," IHOP tweeted.
The move isn't a joke, a company rep told the New York Post.
IHOP did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.