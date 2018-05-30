Walmart celebrates National Doughnut Day with free glazed doughnuts

National Doughnut Day is this Friday and Walmart is showing its love for the sugary breakfast food by giving away 1.2 million free doughnuts to customers nationwide.

According to a press release, every Walmart in America will be celebrating the food holiday – so no need to worry if your neighborhood location is participating.

The retailer is expected to be handing out 1.2 million full-sized glazed doughnuts straight from the bakery while supplies last.

To take advantage of the decadent offer, just walk in for a free National Doughnut Day treat.