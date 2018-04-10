Expand / Collapse search
Taco Bell customer overdoses in drive-thru, gets revived, then arrested

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Brian Tyler Edwards, 26, was charged with possession and driving under the influence after admitting to having heroin in his car.

Brian Tyler Edwards, 26, was charged with possession and driving under the influence after admitting to having heroin in his car.  (Google Street View/Stafford Sheriff's Office)

Brian Tyler Edwards is lucky police got to him when they did — even though he never got to place his Taco Bell order.

Police in Stafford, Va., responded to a call about an unresponsive man in the drive-thru lane of the Garrisonville Road Taco Bell, and arrived to find Edwards, 26, in the driver’s seat of a running car, with a needle in one of his hands, reports WTOP.

The deputy used Narcan, a nasal form of naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose, to revive Edwards.

“When the suspect awoke, he told the deputy there was heroin in the vehicle and he had used it within the past 30 minutes,” said a spokesperson for the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, according to WTVR.

taco bell garrison ave

Police found Edwards in the drive-thru lane of the Taco Bell at Garrisonville Road, with his car still running and a needle in his hand.  (Google Street View)

Edwards was treated by emergency services on the scene. Following the incident, he was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Edwards has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.