No marijuana found in cookies daycare workers believed got them high

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Daycare staffers in Bangor, Maine thought they got high from eating cookies a parent brought in on Feb. 14.

Police announced on April 2 that a batch of cookies — which daycare workers in Bangor, Maine, believed to have gotten them high on Valentine’s Day — contained no illicit substances, Bangor Daily News reports.

“Those cookies were sent to the state crime lab for analysis and after thorough testing, none of the cookies tested positive for controlled substances,” Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters announced of the findings.

Moving forward, Watch Me Shine daycare has instituted a new policy stating that no outside food could be brought in for children or staffers.  (Google Maps)

On Feb. 14, staffers at Watch Me Shine daycare reported "a feeling of marijuana intoxication” after they ate cookies for the holiday dropped off by a parent, the daycare’s director said at the time. The childcare center then closed for the day.

According to the Bangor Daily News, authorities are unsure why staff to felt funny after eating the treats. No charges are pending.

Moving forward, Watch Me Shine daycare has instituted a new policy stating that no outside food could be brought in for children or staffers.

