Rat caught on camera hiding behind bread at grocery store

A rat was filmed hiding in the bread aisle, reportedly at a Kroger grocery store in Grand Prairie, Texas off Interstate 20.

An unidentified person shopping at the grocery chain said they spotted the large rodent moving at the back at the shelf, perched on top of a bag of hamburger rolls. They said they reported the pest to an employee, The Daily Mail wrote.

'When I mentioned it to an employee, he said that, ‘It’s not the first, and it sure won’t be the last,’ before going to tell his manager,' the person who recorded the incident told The Daily Mail.

The person never got close to the vermin, instead recording the creature from across the aisle on a cell phone and zooming in to show the rat hiding out on top of the hamburger buns.

The animal barely moves during the 46 second recording – and is barely visible because of the shadow from the shelf.

Kroger did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident.