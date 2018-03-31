Expand / Collapse search
Wu-Tang Clan is launching a vodka

By Lily Rose | The Daily Meal
Method Man (C) and Streetlife (R) of rap band Wu-Tang Clan perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2007.

Method Man (C) and Streetlife (R) of rap band Wu-Tang Clan perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2007.  (Reuters)

Wu-Tang Clan have already proven that their liquor line, Wu-Tang Clan Premium Liqueurs, ain’t nuthin ta (mess) wit, but the group is now expanding by launching a vodka. The New York rappers will launch Wu-Tang Clan Vodka on April 18 to mark their 25th anniversary as a crew, and it’s aiming to bring da ruckus.

The Spirits Business reports that the vodka will launch in Sydney, Australia, at the music venue Max Watt’s with performances by Jay Sean and Timomatic. Wu-Tang’s line of strawberry, butterscotch, and cream liqueurs are already exclusively sold in Australia, and the new vodka will unfortunately remain exclusive to the Australian market as well.

At least those of us in the U.S. can look forward to Backstreet Boys tequila and Bon Jovi rosé. If we really need that celebrity liquor fix, we can sip our drinks knowing Ryan Reynolds at least has a hand in Aviation Gin.

