Chip Gaines' stance on avocado toast sparks social media debate

Millennials, or guacamole lovers, may not like what Chip Gaines has to say.

Beloved “Fixer Upper” patriarch Chip Gaines has sparked a debate on social media over millennial superfood, avocado toast. Apparently, he’s not a fan of the snack. An opinion he made known on the second-to-last episode of “Fixer Upper.”

“That’s disgusting, babe. Nobody wants avocado on their toast,” Chip says at breakfast with Joanna.

Joanna, an apparent advocate of the food, responds “I’m done,” before leaving Chip to finish his pancakes – and her leftover bacon.

JOANNA GAINES REOPENS FIRST-EVER HOME GOODS SHOP

But the conversation did not end there. As the couple forged ahead with construction on their now-finished restaurant, Magnolia Table, Chip polled the public with the eatery’s marquee:

“Avocado toast? Honk once for yes, twice for no.”

After the episode aired, those on social media weighed in on the matter, choosing either Chip or Jo.

“’If you want avocado on your toast you’re not welcome!’ I’m actually Chip Gaines,” an anti-avocado toast Twitter user wrote.

“I love Chip's use of the marquee sign to ask if people want avocado toast. #FixerUpper ...I'd vote no,” another person against the fatty fruit tweeted.

While one pro-avocado user wrote, “#AvocadoToast is a food group in heaven.”

And another backed her up, writing, “LOVE avocado toast!! Sorry Chip.”

Avocado toast enthusiasts can rejoice, though.

Avocado toast made it on the final Magnolia Table menu. The brunch item is made with wheat-berry toast and garlic aioli, fresh avocado and topped with red pepper flakes, salt and a lemon wedge on the side, along with a micro greens salad.