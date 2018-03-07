Struggling Domino's Pizza delivery driver shocked by church's generous tip

A Domino’s delivery driver was the shocked recipient of a local church’s act of “honor” in a Facebook video that has now gone viral with nearly 6 million views.

For the month of February, the New Life Covenant Church in Chicago, Ill. set up a challenge for members of the church to honor others.

“We at New Life Covenant realized that this element of honor has been missing in our culture,” Pastor Wilfredo De Jesús said to WGN, “and a lot of the problems that we’re facing in our culture, if you really get to the root of it, is because of this lack of honor.”

De Jesús set a plan for his flock to incorporate honor of other people, and he did the same at church by celebrating both big and small accomplishments, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.

But then the pastor took it a step further by honoring those outside of the congregation.

On Feb. 25, De Jesús ordered pizza delivered to the church premises in Chicago’s Humboldt Park area.

Monique Hall, a Domino’s delivery driver, arrived with the pies and gave them to De Jesús, who was standing on stage during a full service. In the video, Hall looks confused as De Jesús asks her “what the normal tip” she receives is – $5, she said.

De Jesús begins counting out $100 to give to the surprised Hall.

However, that is not all Hall receives. De Jesús calls on “10 people” of the congregation to come up and give a tip. The 10 quickly turns into a flood of giving members of the church community who walk up to add to De Jesús’ generous offering.

Hall, who is left crying by the end of the video, said she was nervous at first.

“I was nervous,” Hall told WGN. “I did not understand why so many people had stood up for a pizza delivery person. I definitely wasn’t expecting it, but I knew that I had been struggling for a long time.”

"I was overwhelmed and I was shocked. I felt so loved by them — all I could do was cry.” - Monique Hall

Hall, who explained she was a struggling single mom with two children, said she was touched by the church’s actions.

“It takes a real damper on you, especially trying to make ends meet,” she continued. “So when they did that, I was overwhelmed and I was shocked. I felt so loved by them — all I could do was cry.”

De Jesús said he was trying to prove a point of how contagious honor can be.

“All I asked for was 10 people,” he said. “And you saw the response.”

“Use this wisely to bless your family,” De Jesús told the woman.

Though Hall was left speechless, she did not keep all of the money for herself.

“I felt like some of my co-workers were just the same as me, in the same place,” Hall said. “So it was only right that I give to them, since I was given to.”

Hall also received a bible and a gift bag from the church.