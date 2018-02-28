Starbucks opens new Reserve store, serves booze and pizza

The ubiquitous coffee chain has opened its first Reserve store on the main floor of the Starbucks’ headquarters in Seattle – and it’s quite robust.

According to a press release, the sprawling Reserve store features the classic full beverage menu, as well as new items like the Nitro Draft Latte and Spiced Ginger Cold Brew on tap. The drink staples are joined by a hearty food menu, as part of their partnership with Italian Princi Bakery, that offers filling brioche, cheese pizza and focaccia sandwiches.

But the most surprising addition to the coffee shop is its inclusion of a full mixology bar, which will serve “traditional Italian Aperitivo, aromatic Italian cocktails such as Aperol Spritz, Milano Torino and Negroni Sbagliato, for afternoon and evening customers,” according to the release.

The new space boasts two indoor fireplaces as part of the “lounge areas,” as well as an open kitchen showing bakers making breads and pastries daily.

The open-aired market style was designed around giving the customer a variety of unique experiences, Liz Muller, senior vice president, Creative, Global Design & Innovation said in a statement.

“While our Roasteries are designed to be bold, educational environments, our Reserve store takes the best of coffee craft as well as artisan baking and layers in a marketplace-style customer experience creating a space that has both energy and moments of intimacy,” said Muller.

The company has announced its plans to open Roasteries in Milan and New York later this year, in addition to Tokyo and Chicago in 2019.