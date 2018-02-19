Scotty McCreery and Cracker Barrel want to feature you in his upcoming music video

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery is teaming up with Cracker Barrel to give fans the chance to be featured in his upcoming music video.

As part of the contest, the country star wants people to submit one to three-minute videos of themselves reuniting with loved ones they want to spend five more minutes with for his song “Five More Minutes.”

The video will premiere on Cracker Barrel’s YouTube channel March 15.

“Five More Minutes” is the first single off McCreery’s new album, “Seasons Change,” which will be available March 16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.

$1 from every album sold at Cracker Barrel locations and online will be donated to Operation Homefront, a non-profit organization which helps support military families.

“Both of my grandfathers served in the armed forces, which instilled in me a huge respect for our military, their families, and the sacrifices they all make on our behalf,” McCreery said in a press release.

“Cracker Barrel has long supported military-focused programs, especially those that give back to military families,” said Cracker Barrel Senior Marketing Manager Julie Ulmer. “We hope that our ‘Five More Minutes’ campaign will provide an opportunity for people to express their love and gratitude for loved ones, especially those serving in the military.”

McCreery has said in the past that Cracker Barrel is his “restaurant of choice.”

“I’m a big old southern food guy. I love my fried chicken, green beans, all of those things,” he told Smashing Interviews.

For your chance to be featured, submit your video clip online by March 4, with a “brief paragraph describing your relationship with the person you wish you could spend five more minutes with today.”