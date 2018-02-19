Matthew McConaughey is now doing Carl’s Jr. commercials

Actor, philanthropist and amateur bongo musician Matthew McConaughey is adding yet another entry to his ever-growing resume: Carl’s Jr. voice-over artist.

McConaughey — already the brand ambassador for Wild Turkey Bourbon — is now lending his signature drawl to the fast-food chain’s Western Bacon Cheeseburger campaign, Carl’s Jr. confirmed on Monday.

BURGER KING KNOCKS MCDONALD'S IN QUARTER POUND BURGER COMMERCIAL

Carl’s Jr., however, has noted that McConaughey is not technically an “official spokesperson” for the restaurant, despite his first commercials sounding like Carl's Jr. handed him complete and total creative control of the entire project:

“It’s time to answer the call,” McConaughey can be heard saying over footage of the bacon-topped, onion-ring-inclusive burger. “The oozing drips and the smacking lips — the snizzle-dizzle, piggedy-wiggedy buckwild beef, bustin’ straight outta the gate, showin’ it’s teeth like a flavor stampede! Crispety rings, whoa, whoa!

“Takin’ it S-L-O with the Western Bacon Cheeseburger. That’s the call of Carl’s,” McConaughey concludes.

MAN TRIES TO ORDER TACO BELL FROM DRIVE-THRU BANK TELLER, GETS ARRESTED FOR DUI

Other, shorter advertisements for Carl’s Jr.’s “Call of Carl’s” campaign have McConaughey uttering such phrases as “sweet tang-a-lang” or “deeelishy-lishy-lishy,” and even “tangy dripping drop-drip-dropping, lickety-split-topping — say pick up the Western Bacon Cheeseburger.” McConaughhey’s voice will also play a “major role” in the campaign’s radio ads, Ad Age reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Along with news of McConaughey’s new gig, CKE Restaurant Brands — the parent company of both Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s — announced that both Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s will be embarking on “solo careers,” with CKE creating “separate, distinct brands” for each, rather than one restaurant merely being treated as a regional variant of the other.

Beginning in 2017, Carl’s Jr. had also announced that it would be transitioning away from the racy, supermodel-centric commercials that had been at the forefront of its previous campaigns in an attempt to appeal to a wider customer base.