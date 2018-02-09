Scottish distillery makes world's strongest gin: 'A small amount definitely goes a long way'

A Scottish distillery has created the world's strongest gin — with an incredible 77 percent of alcohol by volume.

Twin River Distillery, in Banchory, Aberdeenshire, created a limited run of just 101 bottles of it's Naked Gin 'Uncut' edition.

The potent tipple will be launched at Gin Festival: North East which takes place on February 9 and 10.

It beats what was thought to be the world's strongest gin, created from a small Swedish distillery last year, which was 76 percent.

"When our head distiller, Liam Pennycook tasted the uncut spirit straight from the still, he decided it was too good not to share," claims Ryan Rhodes, the brand ambassador for Twin River.

"By developing Uncut, we really wanted to push the boundaries — but obviously ask people to enjoy it sensibly," he added. "You have to appreciate that most gins are 40-50 per cent abv so care must be taken when drinking this spirit and a small amount definitely goes a long way."

Commenting on the first taste of Uncut, Peter Sim, founder of Aberdeen and Inverurie Gin Club, said the liquor's alcohol content is not as overpowering as he initially thought.

"On the nose there is a creamy nutty scent, almost buttery from their in-house neutral spirit made from barley … The alcohol has power, but I still get heavy juniper and a sweet spiciness."