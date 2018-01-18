Missouri doughnut shop's 'Tide Pod Challenge' treat goes viral

A Missouri doughnut shop doesn’t want teenagers eating Tide laundry detergent pods — so it made a sweet treat that is actually edible.

Hurts Donut in Springfield posted a picture on Facebook Wednesday attempting to “clear up any confusion” about their doughnuts that look like the Tide pods.

“I thought this might clear up any confusion there might have been but now adults are throwing donuts in the washer,” the post said with a split photo of the laundry pods marked “NO” and the sweet treat marked “YES.”

The doughnut shop was referencing the “Tide Pod Challenge” that has taken social media by storm, which involves teenagers posting videos of themselves eating the potentially harmful colored detergent pods. Some challengers even film themselves cooking the pods before biting into them.

The photo garnered thousands of reactions, shares and comments as of Wednesday afternoon.

“THAT is a challenge I could accept,” one person wrote, while another user commented, “I am so proud of you. This is a good one.”

The daring game appears to have started after The Onion posted an article in 2015 about how “delicious looking” the pods are because of their bright colors. College Humor revitalized it in a 2017 satirical video showing a man eating Tide pods because they looked inviting and delicious, according to USA Today.

Dr. Alfred Aleguas Jr. of the Florida Poison Information Center, said any amount of detergent from the pods that is swallowed can lead to diarrhea and vomiting. In extreme cases, the pods can be “life-threatening.”

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.