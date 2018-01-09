Starbucks introduces Blonde Espresso, its first new espresso in 40 years

From two-tone mochas to National Park locations, Starbucks certainly has adventurous plans for 2018. And on Jan. 9, the coffee giant announced perhaps its boldest move of the New Year: Blonde Espresso.

Just the second espresso option to join Starbucks’ signature menu in the company’s 40-year history, the new lighter roast is described as “smooth and subtly sweet,” and will be a permanent menu offering across more than 8,000 participating locations, according to a company press release.

“We set the standard for a dark, boldly roasted coffee and in this case, we broke a few of our own rules by taking a lighter approach to espresso which created a bright taste with sweet citrus notes and a smooth body,” said Andrew Linnemann, Starbucks' vice president of global coffee. “We are really proud of the roast and think customers are going to love experimenting with it.”

The new espresso variety may have arrived just in time, too. According to the National Coffee Association, 25 percent of coffee drinkers chose an espresso drink in 2017. The new Blonde Espresso, too, has already been getting positive feedback since its debut in Canadian markets just last year, Starbucks says.

Starbucks is no doubt hoping the Blonde Espresso will be another surefire win for the company, which recent came out the victor in an underfilled latte lawsuit.

