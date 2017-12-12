Burger King worker saves diabetic woman at drive-thru

A woman in Amarillo, Tex., is crediting a Burger King drive-thru worker with saving her life during a diabetic episode.

On Dec. 6, former police officer Rebecca Boening said her blood sugar dropped “dangerously low” while driving along a stretch of Interstate 40, so she quickly pulled off the highway to get something to eat at Burger King. But once Boening got to the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, she found she was barely able to place her order, and informed the worker on the other end of the intercom that she was diabetic.

The next thing Boening knew, Burger King employee Tina Hardy was running toward her car with a small serving of ice cream in her hands, according to a Facebook post Boening shared shortly afterward.

"Her voice was shaky and she was slurring a little. She told me that she's diabetic," remembered Hardy, Chron.com reports. "After I told her the total, I made her ice cream and ran it out to her knowing she was in desperate need of the sugar."

Hardy also informed Boening that her own husband suffered from diabetes, which is why she knew she had to act fast.

But that’s not all — after Boening paid for her meal, Hardy instructed her to stay parked in the Burger King lot, where she would be able to “keep an eye” on Boening until she felt better.

"After eating I waited for a break in business so that I could return to Tina’s window. I then took [her] picture and spoke with Tina’s supervisor, telling him what she did for me,” wrote Boening, who also encouraged her followers to share the inspiring story.

“Hopefully Tina Hardy will receive the recognition that she truly deserves from the public and from the big bosses at Burger King,” she added.

From the sound of it, Hardy’s good deed hasn’t gone unnoticed — at least by social media users. One of the commenters on Boening’s post said she’s already shared the story with Burger King’s corporate offices, and hopes that Hardy will receive a “huge recognition award” for her actions.

Boening’s Facebook post has also gone viral, amassing nearly 200,000 likes just days later.

Hardy, meanwhile, remains humble.

“It was a pleasure helping her,” she told Chron. “I did not expect such a huge response to the story.”