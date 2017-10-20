The new Starbucks holiday cups may have been leaked online

Starbucks has come under fire for their not-so-festive holiday cups in the past, but this year they appear to be going all-out.

Earlier this week, a Reddit user by the name of DarthSpoopy shared a photo of what was allegedly Starbucks’ brand new holiday cups for 2017. The post was removed from Reddit shortly afterward, but not before fans and news outlets were able to capture screengrabs:

“Just got it in our order,” the user wrote at the top of his Reddit post. “Holiday cup short design!??”

The cups in the photo — or the short ones, at least — feature the Starbucks logo surrounded by red and green holiday-themed doodles. Included among the artwork are doves, hearts, snowflakes, a Christmas tree, a stack of presents, and, oddly, what appear to be two of the old Starbucks holiday cups from years’ past.

It’s still unclear how the Redditor obtained a photo of these cups in the first place, though the caption suggests that he/she works at a Starbucks.

If the cups are in fact the official Starbucks holiday drinkware for 2017, they’re a far cry from the Starbucks cup designs that caused controversy in 2015. That year, the coffee chain nixed the snowflakes, inspirational quotes and ornaments featured on previous years’ cups, and instead released a simple set of red cups featuring the green Starbucks logo.

Christian groups, in particular, began claiming the company was trying to remove all references to Christmas from the cups. On group called it a “war on Christmas,” while another evangelist in Arizona said Starbucks had “removed Christmas” from its cups because “they hate Jesus.”

The following year, Starbucks released a slew of red cups depicting wintry scenes, or featuring ornaments and snowflakes. They also debuted a green cup that featured no seasonal decorations, but instead a “mosaic of more than a hundred people drawn in one continuous stroke.”