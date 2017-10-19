Harry Potter fans can attend the Yule Ball at real-life Hogwarts

Harry Potter fans, get your dress robes ready and prepare for a feast. This year, both muggles and wizards alike will have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas at Hogwarts with a real life Yule Ball during the “Dinner in the Great Hall” at the Warner Bros. Studio in London.

WARNER BROS. IS HIRING HARRY POTTER FANS FOR DREAM JOBS AT REAL-LIFE 'HOGWARTS'

Each evening from Dec. 11–13, attendees will walk a red carpet and be greeted with drinks and canapés before sitting down to a two-course Christmas dinner in the iconic Great Hall. The magical menu includes "chicken liver parfait with apple quince and toasted brioche"; and "ballotine of roasted Norfolk turkey stuffed with cranberry, pistachio and pork with roasted potatoes and honey roasted root vegetables" (or vegetarian alternatives).

Decorations will mimic those of the iconic Yule Ball from "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," complete with snow-covered Christmas trees, icicles and an orchestra of magical instruments.

Following the feast, guests will get to tour sets from the movies, such as the Gryffindor common room and the Weasley’s kitchen from The Burrow, which will be decorated for the holiday season. Afterward, attendees will enjoy Christmas dessert on Platform 9¾ and then finish off the night with drinks and dancing. Before leaving, everyone will be given the opportunity to select their very own wand.



A post shared by @hellovami on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:39am PST

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Tickets for the dinner go on sale Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. If you can’t make it to Hogwarts for the festive celebration, anyone who visits the Warner Bros. Studio from Nov. 18 through Jan. 28 can still experience “Hogwarts in the Snow,” where they can enjoy all the festive decorations.