Warner Bros. is hiring Harry Potter fans for dream jobs at real-life 'Hogwarts'

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, you’re in luck: the Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour is currently looking for candidates who want to spend their days surrounded by magic.

The lucky muggles who get hired will be sent into The Making of Harry Potter attraction, where they'll find themselves among the elaborate set designs, intricate costumes, and special effects used throughout the film series.

The studio tour, which is located in Leavesden, in Hertfordshire, England, is looking to recruit the biggest Potter fans on Friday, September 22, for positions that include sales associates, warehouse associates, and interactors.

Interactors will be responsible for engaging with visitors and testing them on their Harry Potter knowledge. They'll walk them through the most fascinating facts, stories, statistics, and secrets of the films, and serve as ambassadors for the studio’s attractions.

These attractions range from iconic set designs like a full-blown Diagon Alley and the Great Hall to more than 900 potion jars filled with bizarre objects and a replica of Professor Umbridge’s office.

Warehouse associates and sales associates will assist in the space’s retail functions and help to ensure that the storyline is told using the best visual elements.

Candidates applying for the warehouse associate positions will need a valid U.K. driver’s license, since the position will require transporting materials.

Those who are interested are invited to apply for the positions on the studio’s website.