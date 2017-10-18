Snickers unveils three new flavors to better curb your hunger

Snickers is getting an face lift – three of them in fact.

The chocolate candy staple has announced it will be releasing a line-up of three new flavors to combat a number of emotional maladies: irritable, wimpy and indecisive, according to a press release from Mars, Incorporated, Snickers’ parent company. The claimed cure for each of these is the Espresso, Fiery and Salty & Sweet bars respectively.

Michael Italia, Senior Brand Manager of Snickers said, “Our new flavors paired with hunger symptoms provide an extended dimension to show how Snickers ultimately satisfies when hunger strikers.”

Each of the limited-edition Snickers bars will keep the same chocolate, caramel and peanut base, but will have a “bold new flavor-infused nougat,” the press release said.

Though the boldness of the hunger-blasting flavors has been questioned by the food editors at Delish, who sampled the upcoming bars. Many said the flavors tasted mostly just like a normal Snickers bars, with some admitting the fiery flavor was “a little irritating.”

For now we’ll have to take their word for it because the bars won’t be hitting stores until June 2018. Until then, you’ll just have to use regular Snickers to quell your hunger.