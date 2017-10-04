Wendy's and Wingstop's Twitter feud turns into rap battle

Wendy’s has become so notorious for their expert Twitter skills, so it comes as no surprise that the fast-food chain has embarked on another social media-based battle of wits. The opponent this time? Chicken wing restaurant Wingstop.

After Wingstop tweeted out an original rap, Matthew Lazor tagged Wendy’s, egging them on by telling them to step up their game. Not known to back down from a challenge, Wendy’s took the bait and the two were off.



What ensued was an epic back-and-forth between the two chains that went on most of Tuesday. So was there a clear winner in this Twitter showdown? You decide.

This isn't the first time Wendy's has taken on another business. Earlier this year, the burger chain got in a sign battle with Pure Water Ice & Tea Company in Lubbock, Tx. The two businesses went back and forth, changing their street signs to one-up the other with witty puns and savage burns. People took notice and began driving by just to see the signs, documenting them on social media.