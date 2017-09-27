Pizza Hut worker says he was suspended for defending store in an 'old fashioned gun fight'

A Pizza Hut delivery man in Springfield, Mo., says he’s worried he’ll lose his job after fending off a robber in an “old fashioned gun fight” earlier this month.

William Hotop, 31, told the Springfield News-Leader his Pizza Hut location had just closed when an intruder smashed through the glass door and began fumbling for something inside his hoodie.

Hotop, knowing there was a gun stashed inside the restaurant, darted toward the firearm. So when the intruder produced a gun and aimed it in Hotop’s direction, the two men began firing at each other.

"It was a good old-fashioned gunfight," Hotop told the News-Leader. "I protected [Pizza Hut] like it was my home.”

Hotop says he eventually chased the robber from the premises, firing off the gun a few times in the process. Neither Hotop nor the two other employees on-duty were injured, the News-Leader reports, and the restaurant was not robbed of any money.

According to Hotop, however, Pizza Hut has since suspended him without pay, and fired the manager who was on-duty that evening.

"I can't believe that after I protected the store, I'm basically losing my job," said Hotop.

Hotop, too, says he fears repercussions because of a prior felony conviction which prevents him from carrying a firearm — even though the gun he used on Sept. 12 wasn’t his.

A representative for Pizza Hut had not returned the News-Leader's request for comment.