The 16 sexiest doughnuts on Instagram
Warm, flaky, sometimes cakey melt-in-your mouth sweetness; it doesn't get much more heavenly than a doughnut.
With their recent rise in popularity, they’ve become more than just your typical on-the-go treat. And now, new and unexpected flavor combinations have foodies seeking out cruller cafes.
And what’s almost as good as eating the decadent delight? Admiring the creative concoctions from around the globe.
Here are 16 of the sexiest doughnuts on Instagram, for your viewing pleasure:
This is much better than a dozen roses…
When you can’t decide if you want ice cream or a doughnut, get both!
Elegant eats.
For those hot summer days when you need to cool off, try an ice cream shaped like a doughnut.
When you want sushi, but also a dougnnut.
For your tropical-themed barbecue.
It's summer in a pastry.
When healthy meets happy.
Take me out to the ball game, take me out with the crowd, buy me some (dough)nuts and Cracker Jack…
These are out of this world.
When cake and doughnuts collide.
Adding bacon is always a good idea, but adding to a doughnut? A match made in heaven.
Pastry purrrfection.
14k taste.
‘Donutception’, 13 in 1!
Last but not least, when you need a little magic in your doughnut.