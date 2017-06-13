The 16 sexiest doughnuts on Instagram

Warm, flaky, sometimes cakey melt-in-your mouth sweetness; it doesn't get much more heavenly than a doughnut.

With their recent rise in popularity, they’ve become more than just your typical on-the-go treat. And now, new and unexpected flavor combinations have foodies seeking out cruller cafes.

STAR CHEF OPENS DOUGHNUT SHOP SELLING WACKY FLAVORS

And what’s almost as good as eating the decadent delight? Admiring the creative concoctions from around the globe.

Here are 16 of the sexiest doughnuts on Instagram, for your viewing pleasure:

Celebrate #nationaldonutday with our new Doughflower! Only at #doughnutplant | 📷 by @darcymiller A post shared by Doughnut Plant (@doughnutplant) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

This is much better than a dozen roses…

When you can’t decide if you want ice cream or a doughnut, get both!

Sun and Saturday! Finally. 8a-6p. 📸@emlymrtn A post shared by Blackbird Doughnuts (@blackbirddoughnuts) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Elegant eats.

For those hot summer days when you need to cool off, try an ice cream shaped like a doughnut.

🍩National Donut Day!🍩 Celebrate today with some Sushi Donuts! 😛💞 #projectpoke 🐟 📸 @paulsfoodhaul 👇🏼TELL YOUR FRIENDS!👇🏼 A post shared by Project Poke ⋅ OPEN 11 - 9PM (@projectpokeco) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

When you want sushi, but also a dougnnut.

SUSHI DOUGHNUTS MIGHT BE THE PRETTIEST FOOD MASHUP TO INVADE INSTAGRAM IN A LONG TIME

For your tropical-themed barbecue.

Most készültek, most indulnak, ma elfogynak :) #melon #thedonutlibrary #fánk #summer A post shared by The Donut Library (@thedonutlibrary) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

It's summer in a pastry.

#MatchaMondays en #MatchaMundi 💚💚💚 A post shared by Catamundi (@catamundi) on May 22, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

When healthy meets happy.

A post shared by Doughnuttery (@doughnuttery) on May 15, 2016 at 5:50am PDT

Take me out to the ball game, take me out with the crowd, buy me some (dough)nuts and Cracker Jack…

These are out of this world.

When cake and doughnuts collide.

Adding bacon is always a good idea, but adding to a doughnut? A match made in heaven.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

ねこのドーナツ。#フロレスタ #ドーナツ #世界ネコ歩き #福岡 #福岡三越 #藤崎 A post shared by @floresta_nature_doughnuts on Aug 5, 2015 at 5:32pm PDT

Pastry purrrfection.

• J e w e l r y • A n d S w e e t s • A r e A G i r l' s B e s t F r i e n d ✨• #littlestoriesofmylife #jewelry #donuts #budapest #pursuepretty A post shared by • Sandra Stoicovici • (@littlestoriesofmylife) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

14k taste.

‘Donutception’, 13 in 1!

Last but not least, when you need a little magic in your doughnut.