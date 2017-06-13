Food & Drink

Extreme Foods

The 16 sexiest doughnuts on Instagram

By Sarah Myers
Fox News
And yes, doughnuts can be sexy.  (iStock)

Warm, flaky, sometimes cakey melt-in-your mouth sweetness; it doesn't get much more heavenly than a doughnut.

With their recent rise in popularity, they’ve become more than just your typical on-the-go treat. And now, new and unexpected flavor combinations have foodies seeking out cruller cafes.

STAR CHEF OPENS DOUGHNUT SHOP SELLING WACKY FLAVORS

And what’s almost as good as eating the decadent delight? Admiring the creative concoctions from around the globe.

Here are 16 of the sexiest doughnuts on Instagram, for your viewing pleasure:

Celebrate #nationaldonutday with our new Doughflower! Only at #doughnutplant | 📷 by @darcymiller

A post shared by Doughnut Plant (@doughnutplant) on

This is much better than a dozen roses…

When you can’t decide if you want ice cream or a doughnut, get both!

Sun and Saturday! Finally. 8a-6p. 📸@emlymrtn

A post shared by Blackbird Doughnuts (@blackbirddoughnuts) on

Elegant eats.

For those hot summer days when you need to cool off, try an ice cream shaped like a doughnut.

When you want sushi, but also a dougnnut.

SUSHI DOUGHNUTS MIGHT BE THE PRETTIEST FOOD MASHUP TO INVADE INSTAGRAM IN A LONG TIME

For your tropical-themed barbecue.

Most készültek, most indulnak, ma elfogynak :) #melon #thedonutlibrary #fánk #summer

A post shared by The Donut Library (@thedonutlibrary) on

It's summer in a pastry.

#MatchaMondays en #MatchaMundi 💚💚💚

A post shared by Catamundi (@catamundi) on

When healthy meets happy.

A post shared by Doughnuttery (@doughnuttery) on

Take me out to the ball game, take me out with the crowd, buy me some (dough)nuts and Cracker Jack…

These are out of this world.

When cake and doughnuts collide.

Adding bacon is always a good idea, but adding to a doughnut? A match made in heaven.

ねこのドーナツ。#フロレスタ #ドーナツ #世界ネコ歩き #福岡 #福岡三越 #藤崎

A post shared by @floresta_nature_doughnuts on

Pastry purrrfection.

14k taste.

‘Donutception’, 13 in 1!

Last but not least, when you need a little magic in your doughnut.