Customers leave rude note instead of tip for waitress with LGBTQ tattoo

A waitress at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Illinois was surprised recently when she picked up the check from a table she had just served and discovered her customers had left a rude note instead of a tip, all because of her tattoo.

According to the Rock River Times, waitress Samantha Heaton has a tattoo on her arm of a rainbow in the shape of an equal sign.

It represents equality and LGBTQ rights.

Because of that tattoo, the customers reportedly put a 0 on the tip line of the check and wrote: “Can’t tip someone who doesn’t love Jesus. Bad tatoo.”

They also misspelled tattoo.

Heaton is gay, but never mentioned anything about being gay or about her religion to her customers. They just saw the tattoo.

One of Heaton’s coworkers posted a photo of the tattoo to Facebook to point out that a person can be LGBTQ and still be a Christian. Most servers also rely on tips to earn a living wage and pay their bills, regardless of their religion.

Heaton says she is a Christian, and as a Christian she objects to their judgment and intolerance, and especially worries about the bad example they might be setting for the two small children at the table with them.

“As a Christian, thou shall not judge. No matter how someone looks, you should love them for what’s in their heart and how they treat you—not for what is on the outside,” she said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Meal