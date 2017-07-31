Kushner Companies caught in legal battle with New York restaurant owners

Jared Kushner is caught up in another legal controversy – this time a little closer to home.

The real estate mogul is involved in a financial dispute with two tenants over backed rent at their Brooklyn, New York Italian eatery, La Nonna.

The restaurant owners, Cono and Anna Morena, owe their landlord – a company owned by Jared Kushner – $72,783 in rent, which the couple has racked up by refusing to pay for the past six months. Kushner Companies filed a court petition against the couple, attempting to evict them from their restaurant at 184 Kent Avenue.

FRANKIE BALLARD PICKS UP DINNER, LEAVES IMPRESSIVE GIFT

However, the couple is fighting against the suit. The Morena’s recently filed documents asking for the case against them be dismissed. According to Eater, the Morena family is claiming that “ongoing construction has created noise that interferes with dinner service.”

The couple doesn’t stop there with pointing the finger at Kushner’s business for their restaurant troubles, adding that “water damage from a fire hasn’t been addressed and that scaffolding has hurt business by preventing outdoor seating and blocking the restaurant’s sign.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has brought up the problem with the facilities. In a Daily News report, it was reported that after repeated complaints to the landlord about the construction scaffolding blocking the La Nonna sign, the couple reportedly had to pay for another sign to advertise their business.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The luxury condo building in trendy Williamsburg where the restaurant is located was purchased by Kushner’s firm in 2015. Since then it has reportedly received numerous complaints from other tenants about fires and a rat infestation.

Kushner is still involved in Kushner Companies, but stepped down as CEO when he joined his father-in-law at the White House.