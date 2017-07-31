Frankie Ballard picks up dinner, leaves impressive gift

Country music sensation, Frankie Ballard, proved that he can wow an audience with more than just his musical talents.

Last Wednesday, Ballard visited Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders in Battle Creek, Michigan to pick up a dinner order. The brief take out experience left some feeling a little star struck.

FAKE MCDONALD'S TWITTER ACCOUNT PULLS OFF DISTURBING PRANK

Mancino’s employee, Kourtney Kipp, took to Facebook to post about the unusual experience with the singer and songwriter:

“Soooo tonight this guy casually walked in to pick up his $22 dollar order as I gawked from a distance asking myself if I'm really looking at who I think I'm looking at.”

But the Next Big Star winner isn’t making headlines because of his “casual” demeanor – it’s what he did when he picked up his dinner.

The bill, as seen in Kipp’s photo on Facebook, totals the amount for the meal at $22.37. But, Ballard feeling particularly generous in his Michigan hometown, signs for $122.37 – leaving an $100 tip.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The substantial gratuity warmed the Mancino employees. Kipp continued in her Facebook post about the event:

“Thank you so so much, the littlest things can turn somebody's day around. The crew truly appreciated your appearance tonight, even if some of us were a little too star struck to say so."